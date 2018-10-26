October 26, 2018
BUT OF COUSE: CNN Host Says ‘No One’s Blaming the President’ for Pipe Bombs Before Panelist Blames Trump.
Usually there’s at least a brief turnaround time before the double standard comes into effect.
