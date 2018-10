TIM BLAIR: IT TAKES A LOT TO LAUGH, IT TAKES A TRAIN TO TEACH.

Don’t worry about that massive caravan of Guatamexicans or whatever they are. The real problem is refugee locomotive homelessness: Thomas the Tank Engine is to introduce a “homeless” Kenyan train to teach children about refugees.

Oh good — kiddies’ TV shows about anthropomorphized toy trains really need to become much more woke.