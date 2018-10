NUMBERS OR FEELINGS? Over at VodkaPundit, a few thoughts on how the contest for the House feels, versus what the polls say. “The numbers all say that the Dems take the House with a slender majority, and they’ve said that to varying degrees for months now. But it just doesn’t feel that way. A booming economy, wage growth, tax cuts… are American voters really willing to risk all that by giving the House to a party which promises to undo those things?”