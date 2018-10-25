October 25, 2018

COOL: Long lost, 1930’s novel that inspired ‘The Thing’ discovered and set for publication.

Before taking over editorial duties on the magazine and publishing seminal works by authors like Isaac Asimov, Jack Williamson, Robert A. Heinlein, A.E. van Vogt and others, Campbell himself was a writer, and the last major piece of fiction he published was “Who Goes There?”, in which a team of researchers stationed in the Antarctic battle the shape-shifting occupant of a crashed alien ship.

But now, according to The Verge, a longer version of that story may be coming to light decades after being locked away. While researching his new book, Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction, author Alec Nevala-Lee learned that Campbell had actually written a novel-length version of the story, which he cut down for publication in the magazine.