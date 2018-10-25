October 25, 2018

PROGRESS: SpaceX official says company about to launch a Falcon 9 for the third time.

SpaceX has since flown a handful of Block 5 rockets twice, but it has not taken the step of flying one of these rockets for the third time. However, that may happen quite soon, according to Lars Hoffman, senior director of government sales for the California-based rocket company.

“We’ve launched Falcon 9 over 60 times,” Hoffman said at the Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium on Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve landed our first stage booster 30 times now. And relaunched 16 times. We’re about to relaunch a booster for the third time. So we’re turning this into routine access to space. High-reliability, higher-performance, lower-cost access to space; that opens it up to everybody.”

The company has not officially confirmed its plans, but at present SpaceX intends to reuse a Falcon 9 rocket for the third time to launch a rideshare mission of dozens of small satellites for Spaceflight. This Spaceflight SSO-A mission currently has a launch date of November 19, according to a calendar maintained by Spaceflight Now. An earlier report in The Space Review previously indicated this mission may involve the third flight of a booster.