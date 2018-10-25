October 25, 2018

OBAMA: “YOU WOULDN’T LET YOUR GRANDPARENTS PICK YOUR PLAYLIST, WHY WOULD YOU LET THEM PICK YOUR REPRESENTATIVE WHO’S GOING TO DETERMINE YOUR FUTURE?”

James Lileks: “Youth is already besotted by its certainties — and simultaneously insecure about itself and its abilities and stature, for which they compensate by fervent embrace of Causes. (It’s been my experience that people on the left are more likely to extend this condition into adulthood, but I could be wrong.) Grandma probably saw a few of those in her time, and might have something to say about the ephemeral passions of the day and the odd way they end up burning underneath society like a coal seam fire.”

Read the whole thing.