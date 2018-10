“THE FEDERAL HATE CRIMES LAW IS BOTH UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND UNWISE”: In today’s Washington Post, George Will urges the Supreme Court to review Metcalf v. United States.

This is the case for which Peter Kirsanow and I filed an amicus brief. Indeed, Will quotes our brief in his column. In a nutshell: Congress claims to be using its power to outlaw slavery in prohibiting hate crimes. And … well … hate crimes are bad things, but they aren’t slavery.