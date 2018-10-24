October 24, 2018

CIVILITY: New York Times now printing fantasies of President Trump being assassinated with help of Secret Service.

Related: It’s Going To Get Worse. “We live in a political culture that magnifies the other side’s violence even as it minimizes our own team’s misconduct as marginal and rare. Can we not see where that leads? We are still blessed with relative political peace. But we shouldn’t fool ourselves. That can change. The late Sixties and early Seventies saw a surge of political violence on a scale that would shock the conscience of Americans today. We do not want to walk down that road.”