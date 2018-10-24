October 24, 2018

GOOD GIRL: Quadruple Amputee Dog Wins American Humane’s 2018 ‘Hero Dog’ Award.

Chi Chi, the 4-year-old Golden Retriever from Phoenix, Ariz.,, became a quadruple amputee after she was left for dead in South Korea. Because she was found in a garbage bag with her legs bound, worn to the bone, and already necrotized, doctors could only save her life by amputating portions of all four of her legs. Subsequently, when she first arrived at owner Elizabeth Howell’s home, Chi Chi was afraid of people. But with time, she ultimately came to trust people again.

According to Chi Chi’s owner, the young dog quickly adapted to her first set of custom prosthetics and now loves spending her days as a certified therapy dog sharing her joy and cheerful demeanor with people of all ages. That’s why Chi Chi ultimately won the 2018 Therapy Dog of the Year Award.