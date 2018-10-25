October 25, 2018

FLOTUS: Melania Invited Ellen Producer to Kindness Event After His Cynical Tweets.

After Andy Lassner, a producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, tweeted the other day that he’s “way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than” he is of the thousands of migrants in the caravan marching towards the U.S. border.

First Lady Melania Trump’s office tweeted him an invite to her gathering of children at the White House to talk about kindness and screen the movie Wonder.

You can guess how this man child responded.