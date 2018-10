PATHOLOGIZING NORMAL MALE SEXUALITY: #Iamsexist. Are you a fifteen year old boy who occasionally “checks out” one of your female classmates? You are not only objectifying her, you are engaging in “soul murder.” Are you a man of any age who has sexual fantasies about women? You should be condemned for your “pornographic imagination.” Any serious points made by the author are overwhelmed by the parts where you think he must be engaging in satire, but he isn’t.