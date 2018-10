HE’S AN AMAZING MAN WHO WAS HORRIBLY SMEARED: Petition supporting Clarence Thomas gets 10 times more signatures than opposition. “A Change.org petition calls for the Savannah College of Art and Design to keep the name of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on one of its buildings. The petition was launched three weeks after a separate petition called for the Georgia college to remove Thomas’ name from the building, labeling the Supreme Court Justice a ‘sexual predator.'”