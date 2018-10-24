October 24, 2018
BRUCE BAWER: Violence Against Gays on the Rise in Europe. “In most media reports of such incidents, indeed, the Islamic factor can only be discerned through exceeding careful reading.”
Mustn’t confuse the deplorables with facts.
