October 24, 2018

DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS: Gov. Greg Abbott: George Soros ‘is trying to turn Texas into California.’

“George Soros has been involved in Texas elections for the past couple of cycles,” Abbott explained. “He is trying to turn Texas into California, and that’s on top of all this money pouring in from California for candidates like Beto.”

They also discussed the growing caravan of migrants currently headed for the U.S. border. Read the latest on the migrant caravan here.

“If you think these are people who are leaving Honduras or Guatemala or wherever they’re coming from, [and are] just trying to escape violence and seek asylum, that is incorrect,” Abbott said. “This is very well organized. It’s funded. There are others who are behind this. And very importantly, in this caravan [there] are not just people from Honduras and Guatemala. We know that some of the leaders of it are involved in MS-13. We know that some of the people are from countries across the globe.”