PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 24, 2018

THE NEW CIVILITY: Guy Goes Nuts Ripping Up Ted Cruz Signs. “Oh, I’m a gun owner, too! If you guys shoot me over that, that would be great, that would be really, like, an appropriate response.”

Video at the link.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:06 am