October 24, 2018
THE NEW CIVILITY: Guy Goes Nuts Ripping Up Ted Cruz Signs. “Oh, I’m a gun owner, too! If you guys shoot me over that, that would be great, that would be really, like, an appropriate response.”
Video at the link.
