October 24, 2018

IS THE LEFT’S BIG BLUE ELITIST BUBBLE HURTING ITS CHANCES FOR A BIG BLUE WAVE IN 2018?

Once upon a time Hollywood was in the entertainment business. Today that’s taken a backseat to indulging the egos which exist in their exclusive liberal bubble. As the rest of us tune in to laugh and be entertained, they offer instead a steady dose of self-righteous lectures and activism blown our way, often laced with hate and antagonism.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, British actress Claire Foy admitted she wanted to “violently hurt” a supporter of then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at an anti-Kavanaugh protest.

Foy said, “I have a real problem with people not understanding the effect that they have on other people.”

I hope she doesn’t trip over her irony while riding her high horse.

Most of us who don’t spend our days bouncing around in an ultra-liberal bubble also have a problem with people not understanding the effect they have on other people. Particularly, people who want to physically harm another human being just because they disagree with them.

Yeah, that’s a real problem for us.

Foy, along with Ryan Gosling, stars in “First Man,” which got an “F” for flop in its opening weekend at the box office after being engulfed in controversy for excluding an iconic scene where Neil Armstrong plants an American flag on the moon. Gosling justified the move saying “I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement.”

Gosling wasn’t even alive when President John F. Kennedy called on America to be first on the moon, or to witness the space race with the Soviets, or to see how that competitive environment drove countless scientists and technicians to do the tireless work that led to that historic and timeless visual.

Kennedy famously said, “We choose to go to the moon…and do the other things not because they are easy but because they are hard.”

But whatever, let’s disregard one of the greatest accomplishments in American history and give everyone a participation trophy.