PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 23, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: 253 Theaters Have Dropped Gosnell As the Mainstream Media Ignores the Film. Director Nick Searcy Blames the Left, Which Wants to Shut Up Any Negative Story on Abortion.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 pm