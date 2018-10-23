October 23, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Janice Fiamengo on inclusive, decolonized, anti-rational academia:

This is probably now the top hot-button issue at Canadian universities — the move to replace ‘European-based knowledge’ as exclusionary, inadequate and subjective, and to replace it in some cases with “indigenous knowledge,” and even something called “indigenous science”… what some might say is superstition or magical beliefs… The idea that “indigenous knowledge” is not to be questioned, that it has value equal to supposedly ‘European’ science… is an incredibly worrisome and strange idea.