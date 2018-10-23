PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 23, 2018

IF YOU PLAY BALL, BALL, I’LL TAX THE FIELD: NFL Games in London Cause Headaches for Players — and a Tax Nightmare. “Players could end up paying 60 percent in income taxes on a single game plus an additional tax in the UK.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:07 pm