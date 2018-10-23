October 23, 2018

BUT DON’T YOU DARE CALL IT A MOB: Ex-Clinton adviser Philippe Reines says it’s OK to confront Republicans in public.

“The real thing to me,” Reines added, “[is] you have a Republican party who is giving aid and comfort to … white nationalists and they’ve become the party of white nationalists and all of their hatred. That’s a bigger deal to me than someone not getting their supper.”

You don’t have to wonder what Reines would say if it was his dinner that was ruined, and his wife who was hounded down the street.