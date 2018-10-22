October 22, 2018

NOW READING JOHN CARR’S Falkenberg prequel. So far it’s good, but I really wanted a sequel from Jerry Pournelle. He had one mostly finished and I understand the kids were going to get it out, but no word on how that’s going.

UPDATE: My mistake, I misremembered a conversation I’d had with Alex Pournelle. There’s no Falkenberg sequel. It’s a Janissaries sequel, and it’ll be coming out from Baen. There are also a couple of other books in the pipeline, but no Falkenberg, alas. The Carr book’s good, though!