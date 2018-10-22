October 22, 2018

THE NEW CIVILITY: Man who abused 9/11 widow identified and fired from job.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13 after a “flash march for Law and Order” was organized by a conservative group.

Video captured by Brandon Farley (@FarelyFilms) shows the woman and a man, who appears to have been protesting the march, at a crosswalk, waiting to cross the street.

The protester begins the verbal spat by saying to the woman, “Why are you trying to block me, I’m f***ing trying to walk here.”

After he called her a “f***ing snarky, little f***ing idiot,” he said. “I’m not like … your cop boyfriend who is going to f***ing knock you out.”

The woman pointed to her NYPD hat and told the man, “My husband died on 9/11,” to which he replied, “Good, good. NYPD was a bunch of sodomizers, f***ing sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks.”

“Your husband … should rot in the grave.”