October 21, 2018

JONATHAN TURLEY: Bar Complaint Filed Against Counsel For Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Note the change: Democrat operatives used to get a way scot-free once the story dropped out of the news. Now, not so much.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:58 pm