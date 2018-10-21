October 21, 2018
JONATHAN TURLEY: Bar Complaint Filed Against Counsel For Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Note the change: Democrat operatives used to get a way scot-free once the story dropped out of the news. Now, not so much.
