QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: After Tucson, will media tone it down?

—Headline, CNN.com, January 17, 2011.

● Chaser: HOLY S*IT: New editorial cartoon shows Kyrsten Sinema shooting down ex-combat pilot Martha McSally.

—Twitchy, last night.

In this superheated political environment, I eagerly await Paul Krugman’s condemnation of an illustration that goes “far beyond politics as usual.”