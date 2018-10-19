October 19, 2018

CHRISTINE ROSEN: Kavanaugh And The Assault On Men.

Kavanaugh was confirmed and now sits on the high court, but the tenor of the debate surrounding the process that put him there revealed that the cultural mainstream has now fully embraced two key ideas about men that were once relegated to the radical feminist fringe:

1) Maleness itself is a disease requiring treatment or elimination.

2) Masculinity itself has produced a “rape culture” and violent patriarchy that will stop at nothing to maintain power.

The wide acceptance of these ideas will have parlous long-lasting consequences for the country.