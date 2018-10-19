October 19, 2018

#BELIEVEALLWOMEN: Brooklyn woman falsely accused Parma Heights police chief of rape, investigators say. “A 41-year-old woman faces felony charges after she admitted to investigators that she fabricated a rape allegation against Parma Heights Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt, according to officials. Sylvia Davis of Brooklyn came clean about her allegations after state agents confronted her with multiple inconsistencies in her story as well as cellphone records that showed Google searches that included the phrase ‘can you go to jail for lying about a cop raping you,’ prosecutors said.”