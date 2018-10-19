October 19, 2018

HMM: U.S. Charges Russian for Conspiracy to Interfere in 2016 and 2018 Elections. “The charges announced on Friday centered on a conspiracy that included the creation of thousands of social media and email accounts that appeared to be run by U.S. persons as part of what the conspirators referred to as ‘information warfare against the United States. . . . A criminal complaint against Khusyaynova does not include any allegation that the conspiracy had an effect on the outcome of a U.S. election. The complaint also does not allege that any American knowingly participated in the Project Lakhta operation.”