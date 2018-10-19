October 19, 2018

GREAT MOMENTS IN CORPORATE SPOKESMANSHIP: Keira Knightley Forbids Daughter to Watch Disney Classics.

Knightly has been paid millions to co-star in Disney’s long-running Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, including a reported almost four million simply to make a cameo in last year’s Pirates movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales. As Stephen Miller tweets, “Everything else aside it has to be great for Disney to shell out millions to a star for a film franchise just to have them turn around and call you sexist.”