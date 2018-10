BREAKING: CNN JOURNALIST COMMITS ACTUAL JOURNALISM. Watch: Dana Bash Doesn’t Let Beto O’Rourke Get Away With Avoiding Question About His Support for Trump’s Impeachment.

Related: “No one in Texas wants this. He’s running for president, not senate.”

And he’s got a shot! Video: Beto O’Rourke supporters can’t name any of his accomplishments.

He’s definitely got a shot:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixc2IHum2hg