October 19, 2018

JOHN PODHORETZ ON FIRST MAN: One Giant Flop for Moviekind.

The genuinely troubled and obviously tormented man on the Apollo 11 flight was Buzz Aldrin, who has long been admirably frank and outspoken about the depression that consumed him following the moon landing and who is portrayed rather nastily in the movie by Corey Stoll. You might say that First Man is a movie about Neil Armstrong that wishes it were a movie about Buzz Aldrin. And that does both men an injustice.

I can’t tell you how much I hated First Man.