DISPATCHES FROM THE “IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN WE DO IT” PARTY:

● Shot: The Daily Dot asks, What are NPCs, the popular new far-right meme?

● Chaser: An article on the right-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group in an upcoming issue of the New Yorker and their promotional tweet:

When did the New Yorker join the alt-right?

Related: Why the NPC Meme Crashed Twitter (Video). Saul Alinsky smiles.