October 19, 2018

JUNK SCIENCE NEWS: My colleague Angela Logomasini has some potentially good news about a trial concerning the essential weedkiller Roundup, where the judge looks likely to toss an award of damages by a lower court that ignored the scientific evidence. Meanwhile, the Junkman himself, Steve Milloy, has a new report out that debunks false claims that the Trump administration plan to scale back government fuel efficiency mandates poses an offsetting risk of deaths from increased tailpipe emissions.

Posted by Iain Murray at 10:16 am