October 19, 2018

JUNK SCIENCE NEWS: My colleague Angela Logomasini has some potentially good news about a trial concerning the essential weedkiller Roundup, where the judge looks likely to toss an award of damages by a lower court that ignored the scientific evidence. Meanwhile, the Junkman himself, Steve Milloy, has a new report out that debunks false claims that the Trump administration plan to scale back government fuel efficiency mandates poses an offsetting risk of deaths from increased tailpipe emissions.