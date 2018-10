WANNA GO FULL MCCARTHY? DO IT ON YOUR OWN DIME, HARVARD: “The proposed amendment would prevent any ‘institution of higher education that receives funds’ under the Higher Education Act from punishing students for joining any ‘constitutionally protected’ group — whether or not that group is affiliated with the school.” Harvard currently blacklists students for joining officially disfavored off-campus groups, and FIRE sees no reason taxpayers should have to pay for this.