October 19, 2018

THERE ARE FEW INSTITUTIONS MORE DISHONEST THAN THAT OF “NONPARTISAN” BIG-MEDIA FACT-CHECKING: PolitiFact is forced to retract a story claiming Claire McCaskill didn’t say what she definitely said. “At some point, we may have to consider the possibility that certain media fact-checkers are not so dispassionate and free from partisan biases as they’d like us to believe. PolitiFact has already stepped in it twice this week, publishing two false stories favoring Democratic candidates, and I suspect the rate of errors favoring Democrats isn’t going to decline the closer we get to the November midterm elections.”