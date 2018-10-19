October 19, 2018

BYRON YORK: Rosenstein talks to press, but not to Congress; Republicans irate.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein doesn’t give many press interviews. But he did, on Wednesday, invite a Wall Street Journal reporter to the Justice Department for what the Journal called an “expansive” conversation.

Rosenstein talked about the Robert Mueller Trump-Russia special counsel investigation, calling it “appropriate and independent.” He stressed that he serves at the pleasure of the president. He said he tries to avoid media speculation about both the investigation and his job.

Rosenstein had time to discuss a lot of things. One thing apparently not mentioned in the interview was the fact that, at that very moment, Rosenstein was putting off appearing before the House Judiciary-Oversight task force that wants to question him, not just about the Trump-Russia investigation, but about reports that he last year suggested wearing a wire to secretly record President Trump in the White House and that he also discussed invoking the 25th Amendment in an effort to remove the president from office.

Republicans thought that Rosenstein had agreed to talk with them last week. Then they learned he would not show. That prompted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., to threaten a subpoena.

Once Congress let people get away with ignoring subpoenas in the Obama Administration, they set themselves up for this kind of problem.