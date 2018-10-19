October 19, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sex with 14-year-old student. “Stephanie Peterson, 27, who previously taught at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, pleaded guilty Tuesday as part of a plea deal to lewd or lascivious battery sex act with a child and transmission of harmful material to minors by electronic means, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. Peterson, of New Smyrna Beach, was arrested by deputies in Volusia County in February after she allegedly picked up the eighth-grade student at his home before having sex in her home and her car. They also had sex in a barn behind the student’s house between November 2017 and January, court documents show.”