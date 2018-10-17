PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 17, 2018

WELL, LET’S SEE IF THIS PREDICTION DOES BETTER THAN SOME OF THIS OTHERS: Nate Silver forecasts Republicans have better chance of reaching at least 54 seats than Democrats have of taking over the Senate.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:12 pm