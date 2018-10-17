October 17, 2018

HILARIOUS: IN 2013, PEOPLE WANTED AN EXCEPTION MADE FOR TOTALLY WHITE GUY ROBERT “BETO” O’ROURKE TO GET INTO THE HISPANIC CAUCUS. “However, the CHC stuck to its charter and maintained the policy necessitating members have Hispanic heritage, which Beto does not. For his part, O’Rourke only commented that he respected the Caucus’s bylaws.The willingness of those on the left to shoe-horn in a privileged white guy under the banner of a minority representative is honestly laughable. But don’t you dare put on a sombrero on Halloween or celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Update: Link now fixed.