October 17, 2018
NEWS YOU CAN USE? The Best ‘Scary’ Movies for Wusses.
I don’t know about that number one pick. I’m a connoisseur of horror movies, even though they almost never actually frighten — and Misery scared the crap out of me.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
NEWS YOU CAN USE? The Best ‘Scary’ Movies for Wusses.
I don’t know about that number one pick. I’m a connoisseur of horror movies, even though they almost never actually frighten — and Misery scared the crap out of me.