October 17, 2018
THAT DIDN’T TAKE VERY LONG: Facebook Backtracks on Promise that Always-On Video Calling ‘Portal’ Won’t Collect Data. “How long until Facebook starts leaking our phone conversations to third-party vendors?”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
THAT DIDN’T TAKE VERY LONG: Facebook Backtracks on Promise that Always-On Video Calling ‘Portal’ Won’t Collect Data. “How long until Facebook starts leaking our phone conversations to third-party vendors?”