October 17, 2018

THAT DIDN’T TAKE VERY LONG: Facebook Backtracks on Promise that Always-On Video Calling ‘Portal’ Won’t Collect Data. “How long until Facebook starts leaking our phone conversations to third-party vendors?”

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:06 pm