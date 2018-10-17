October 17, 2018

KAVANAUGH EFFECT: Poll: “The American public is becoming more skeptical about accusations of sexual misconduct.” “The share of American adults responding that men who sexually harassed women at work 20 years ago should keep their jobs has risen from 28% to 36%. The proportion who think that women who complain about sexual harassment cause more problems than they solve has grown from 29% to 31%. And 18% of Americans now think that false accusations of sexual assault are a bigger problem than attacks that go unreported or unpunished, compared with 13% in November last year.”