October 17, 2018

HMM: Tenn. Lawmaker Accuses Bredesen Campaign Treasurer of Hatch Act Violation: Bredesen’s campaign treasurer is on TVA board of directors, appeared in campaign ad. “The complaint from Rick Tillis, a Republican member of Tennessee’s House of Representatives, concerns Virginia Lodge, who was appointed to TVA’s board of directors by Barack Obama in 2012 and is the listed as the treasurer for Bredesen’s Senate campaign. Lodge was featured in a recent ad that was used by the campaign in a fundraising plea, which Tillis believes crosses the line set by the Hatch Act.”

This seems pretty penny-ante to me.