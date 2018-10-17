October 17, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Khashoggi in the Headlines and Much, Much More. “This story continues to lead news coverage with the media wagging their finger at President Trump, sneering that he needs to dump/sanction/cancel arms sales/start a war with the Sauds. Despite all the moral posturing, we have no evidence of anything yet, NONE and yet an entire scenario has been constructed and floated around but there is no evidence and no admissions only convenient allegations from the enemies (Turkey, Qatar, Iran) of a Saudi, Israeli, US alliance. If the U.S. turns on the Saudis, qui bono?”

Good question.