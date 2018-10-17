October 17, 2018

RISING SUN? Japanese Amphibious Soldiers Hit the Beach in the Philippines with U.S. Marines, 7th Fleet.

The amphibious unit, comprised of soldiers with Japan’s Ground Self Defense Force, joined with Marines of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD-48) for the training alongside Philippine military forces during the bilateral exercise Kamandag, or “Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat,” along the Philippine Sea northwest of Manila.

The 10-day exercise between the U.S. and Philippines kicked off Oct. 2 and is focused on humanitarian and disaster response, amphibious operations and counter-terrorism training. The exercise also includes members of 7th Fleet, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, along with the Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force. Japan doesn’t allow its defense forces to participate in offensive, combat type training, although the prime minister has supported revising its policy and pacific constitution.

The ARDB formed in March under the JGSDF’s Western Army with a mission of rapid deployment for contingencies, including potential threats to and attacks against Japan’s many remote islands.