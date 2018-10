UGLY HISTORY: On this day in 1838, Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs issued Executive Order 44, calling for the extermination of Mormons. The order read in part: “The Mormons must be treated as enemies, and must be exterminated or driven from the state if necessary for the public peace—their outrages are beyond all description. If you can increase your force, you are authorized to do so to any extent you may consider necessary.” (Boldface added.)