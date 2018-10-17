October 17, 2018

BLUE WAVE? Conservative Leah Vukmir Looks To Defeat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) in Wisconsin. “The most recent poll shows Baldwin leading Vukmir by 10 points, 53% to 43%. Asked about this, Vukmir responded by noting that the usually reliable poll has been all over the map since the beginning of the senatorial campaign, showing her at one point trailing by 30 points and at another two points behind, well within the margin of error. Vukmir also noted that the polling was done before the recent debate at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee campus, in which she clearly dominated an uncomfortable and often flustered Baldwin.”

Good bio of an unconventional candidate in a largely overlooked race.