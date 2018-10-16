October 16, 2018

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Will Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Woman of Color’ Sham Come Back to Haunt Her? “Elizabeth Warren is, by just about anybody’s definition, white. At the very least, she was comfortable with Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania describing her as a ‘person of color’ or a racial ‘minority.’ The ‘person of color’ characterization is what really worries Warren, I suspect. It’s easy to imagine some future presidential debate stage, and Kamala Harris, or Cory Booker, or Deval Patrick turning to Warren and asking, ‘Did you really think you deserved to be called a ‘woman of color’ in American society?’”