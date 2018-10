OOPS: Beto O’Rourke Fundraising ‘Cannibalized’ Money From Other Dems, Boosting GOP Hopes. “O’Rourke is on a vanity mission that is just basically flushing money down the toilet.”

I had been assured by members of the “Party of Science” that O’Rourke was the man to beat Ted Cruz and well-qualified for high office because he has Kennedyesque teeth.