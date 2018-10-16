October 16, 2018

GAME, SET, AND MATCH ALREADY?: Harvard Admissions Dean Testifies as Affirmative Action Trial Begins: “Harvard University’s dean of admissions testified in federal court on Monday that in the interest of attracting a diverse student body, the school lowers its recruiting standards a bit for many students from rural regions — but not if they are Asian-American.”

The Hmong people living in the U.S. have among the worst socio-economic indicators of any American ethnic group. But not only don’t they get an admissions preference, whites from the same town get a preference over them because they are “Asian-American,” a nonsense category that includes everyone from Filipinos to Chinese to Indians, groups with wildly varying religions, cultures, and appearances. Yet Harvard maintains with a straight face that it doesn’t discriminate.