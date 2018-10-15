October 15, 2018

“INAPPROPRIATE AND WRONG:” CHEROKEE NATION OFFICIAL SLAMS WARREN OVER DNA CLAIMS. “Meanwhile, to drive home the fact that this has backfired spectacularly on her everywhere else, note that she’s already become an Onion punchline…You’ve gotta f*** up awfully badly as a staunch progressive to get the Onion dunking on you, especially when you’re trying to dunk on Trump yourself.”

Related: Why Elizabeth Warren’s Lies Are Good For America: “So let’s all appreciate Elizabeth Warren’s contribution to the demolition of America’s corrupt affirmative action regime. It is long past time that we stopped classifying each other by race and bestowing benefits on that basis. Warren’s message is liberating: we are pretty much all Indians, or Hispanics, or African-Americans now. So let’s move on.”